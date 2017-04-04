Medical marijuana bill passes the House; Headed back to Senate

An amendment accepted in the last night places several restrictions on how medical marijuana can be consumed and came after a lengthy and sometimes heated debate on the House floor.

With only 51 votes to accept and 48 votes to reject it, Senate Bill 386, the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act, was amended.

“We need to recognize the developments in science and what this substance does and make it available in a way that can be controlled,” Judiciary Chairman John Shott, R-Mercer, said.

To control its uses, Shott moved to amend the bill, which if passed would make smoking medical cannabis, making edibles and growing it without a permit not allowed under the amendment.

It could only be used in the form of a pill, oil or liquid, gels, creams or ointment and vaporization and skin patches.

“We can basically prevent its abuse, and at the same time provide help to people who need it,” Shott said.

Del. Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, was pushing for a different amendment.

“I think mine would have not only helped a lot of West Virginians but would have also provided a lot of jobs to West Virginians and also revenue to West Virginia,” Pushkin said.

Pushkin said it wouldn’t have created restrictions but would have allowed for more permits to be issued for growers and dispensaries.

“What the people wanted was a real medical cannabis bill, and we’re here to do the will of the people. It was a close vote. We’re not giving up, and I believe eventually that’s the bill we’re going to have,” Pushkin said.

With the number of opioid deaths in West Virginia, Pushkin said, passing this bill is crucial for the state.

“It’s shown in states that do have this that opioid deaths drop. We have a lot of people who suffer from cancer in this state, it would alleviate their suffering,” Pushkin said.

The amended version of the bill will be up for a third reading and passage in the House on Tuesday. Since it has been changed, it will then have to go back to the Senate and be voted on again.

If they don’t like the amendment, lawmakers will have to work out a compromise and do that before Saturday, the last day of the session.