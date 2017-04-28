McKinley on miners health care: “It’s going to happen”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (BY: JEFF JENKINS, WV METRONEWS) — First District Congressman David McKinley said Friday on MetroNews “Talkline” there is a commitment from congressional leaders to include language in the new federal government funding package that would provide a permanent fix for the health care of thousands of retired coal miners and widows of miners.

The final funding package now likely won’t be voted on until next week but McKinley said it will include the language necessary to put more than 22,000 retired miners and family members at ease.

West Virginia’s entire congressional delegation has been working on a fix. U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito in the Senate and McKinley, Second District Congressman Alex Mooney and Third District Congressman Evan Jenkins in the House.

Click here to read more.

Related

Comments

comments