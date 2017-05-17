McDowell mining company alleges Justice Companies owes it money

MCDOWELL CO. WV, (BY: LINDA HARRIS, THE STATE JOURNAL) – A McDowell County mining company is suing the Justice companies for allegedly failing to pay for about 1,000 tons of coal.

Resurrection Coal Company filed suit in April in McDowell County against the James C. Justice Companies and Chestnut Holding , claiming it’s owed nearly $144,000 for 1,064 tons of clean coal it delivered to the Red Fox Preparation Plant in March 2012.

Resurrection alleges the coal was delivered in March 2012 but was never paid for. Resurrection said it also had to pony up the $250 it cost to have a sample tested, adding sampling is “the obligation of the defendant.” Justice Companies have not paid the bill despite numerous invoices and telephone conferences, Resurrection said.

Click here to read more.

Related

Comments

comments