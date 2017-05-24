McDowell County Students Had Someone Special Visit Them Wednesday

Wednesday morning, First Lady Cathy Justice visited three McDowell County Elementary Schools. The visits were to promote summer reading. To encourage young students to read proficiently. Mrs. Justice read to the students and encouraged them to participate in the 2017 Scholastic Summer Reading Challenge.

First Lady Cathy Justice, said “The scholastic book company gave 500 books to us and we were to distribute anywhere we wanted to in the state. We chose McDowell County. So all the McDowell elementary schools received books. We are here promoting reading, encouraging children to do summer reading and just to know that reading is fun to mill, like you here. It’s great for the children.”

The scholastic reading summer challenge for elementary students started on May 8th and will continue through September.

-Frank Notarbartolo

