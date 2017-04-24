McDowell County man charged with DUI resulting in death

IAEGER, WV (BLUEFIELD DAILY TELEGRAPH) — A McDowell County man has been charged with DUI resulting in death in connection with a fatal accident in McDowell County that claimed the life of a 78-year-old woman.
The crash was reported April 21 on U.S. Route 52 near the intersection with Route 1 in Iaeger, according to an earlier report by Trooper J.C. Woods of the West Virginia State Police Welch Detachment. According to the initial report, a Ford SUV was traveling north on Route 52 when it encountered a Chevrolet Sedan that was traveling south.