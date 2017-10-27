    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Mayor resigns after allegations of wrongdoing were revealed

    Tyler BarkerBy Oct 27, 2017, 10:03 am

    RIVESVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia mayor has resigned after alleged wrongdoings by him and another town employee came to light.

    The Times West Virginian reports that Town of Rivesville Mayor Trevor Waters and Bill Lawrence resigned on Monday. The town said in a news release that the men were given the opportunity to resign in lieu of termination and removal from office. The council voted to appoint Mark Dorsey as the mayor.

    The Fairmont City Police Department notified the town to their alleged wrongdoings on Oct. 13. Rivesville police investigated the allegations, and the men were suspended on Oct. 17, pending further investigation.

    Rivesville police Chief Donald Sides says the investigation has been closed, but declined to release details on what the two employees were being investigated for.

    ___

    Information from: Times West Virginian, http://www.timeswv.com

