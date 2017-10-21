    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch Featured Massive fire destroys former Ames plant in Parkersburg
    FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatchState

    Massive fire destroys former Ames plant in Parkersburg

    Rebecca FernandezBy Oct 21, 2017, 19:11 pm

    7
    0
    Advertisement

    PARKERSBURG, WV (WCHS/WVAH) — Firefighters are continuing to extinguish flames that sparked early Saturday morning at the former Ames plant in Parkersburg.

    Wood County 911 says it happened just before 1 a.m. along Camden Avenue.

    Dispatchers sent out an advisory around 10 a.m. Saturday asking residents to stay inside.

    “Due to the fire located on Camden Avenue, a large amount of smoke is blanketing the Parkersburg and surrounding areas. It is strongly advised to stay inside or avoid the smoke from this fire, especially those who have respiratory issues,” the alert read.

    The West Virginia State Fire Marhsal’s Office will be coming in to investigate the cause.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostPursuit leads to officer-involved shooting in Walmart area of Quincy
    Rebecca Fernandez

    Rebecca Fernandez joined Newswatch as a Reporter in February, and was quickly promoted to Weekend Anchor! She has come all the way from Miami, Florida to pursue her on-air career in Southern West Virginia! Before joining WOAY, she was a Producer at Univision News Network. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives