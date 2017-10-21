Massive fire destroys former Ames plant in Parkersburg

Advertisement



Firefighters are continuing to extinguish flames that sparked early Saturday morning at the former Ames plant in Parkersburg.

Wood County 911 says it happened just before 1 a.m. along Camden Avenue.

Dispatchers sent out an advisory around 10 a.m. Saturday asking residents to stay inside.

“Due to the fire located on Camden Avenue, a large amount of smoke is blanketing the Parkersburg and surrounding areas. It is strongly advised to stay inside or avoid the smoke from this fire, especially those who have respiratory issues,” the alert read.

The West Virginia State Fire Marhsal’s Office will be coming in to investigate the cause.

