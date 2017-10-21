    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home Sports Marshall Marshall Wins at Middle Tennessee, Claims Bowl Eligibility
    MarshallSportsSports News

    Marshall Wins at Middle Tennessee, Claims Bowl Eligibility

    Matt DigbyBy Oct 21, 2017, 01:12 am

    1
    0
    Advertisement

    WOAY – After a tough season in 2016, Marshall is bowl-eligible after seven games in 2017, winning 38-10 at Middle Tennessee Friday evening in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

    The Thundering Herd (6-1, 3-0 Conference USA) posted 24 points in the second quarter, with Keion Davis & Tyler King each scoring twice on the ground. Artis Johnson also returned an interception 17 yards for a score. Chase Litton threw for 168 yards, but his streak of consecutive games with a touchdown pass ends at 27 games.

    John Urzua threw for 220 yards and a touchdown for the Blue Raiders.

    Marshall returns to Huntington next Saturday for a matchup with Florida International.

    Comments

    comments

    Matt Digby

    Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives