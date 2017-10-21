Marshall Wins at Middle Tennessee, Claims Bowl Eligibility

WOAY – After a tough season in 2016, Marshall is bowl-eligible after seven games in 2017, winning 38-10 at Middle Tennessee Friday evening in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
The Thundering Herd (6-1, 3-0 Conference USA) posted 24 points in the second quarter, with Keion Davis & Tyler King each scoring twice on the ground. Artis Johnson also returned an interception 17 yards for a score. Chase Litton threw for 168 yards, but his streak of consecutive games with a touchdown pass ends at 27 games.
John Urzua threw for 220 yards and a touchdown for the Blue Raiders.
Marshall returns to Huntington next Saturday for a matchup with Florida International.