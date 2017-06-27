WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home NewsWatch State Marshall University to fire professor in kickback scheme
StateTop Stories

Marshall University to fire professor in kickback scheme

Scott PickeyBy Jun 27, 2017, 11:39 am

1
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The termination process has begun for a university professor who recently pleaded guilty to tax fraud charges in connection with a kickback scheme involving the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that a Marshall University official said on Monday the school plans to fire civil engineering professor Andrew P. Nichols, who has taught there since 2007. Nichols’ plea agreement says the 38-year-old admitted to conspiring with a state Division of Highways worker to impede the IRS from collecting proper taxes between 2009 and 2011.

Federal prosecutors allege the scheme illegally diverted $1.5 million worth of state projects to Dennis Corporation, a South Carolina engineering consulting firm.

Marshall spokeswoman Ginny Painter says Nichols has been notified of the university’s intent and has the right to appeal his termination.

Comments

comments

Scott Pickey

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives