WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home NewsWatch Local News Marshall University Raising Tuition for the Coming Year
Local NewsNewsWatchStateTop Stories

Marshall University Raising Tuition for the Coming Year

Rachel AyersBy Jun 28, 2017, 22:13 pm

34
0

HUNTINGTON– The Marshall University board of governors has approved a $119.3 million operating budget for the coming school year that increases tuition and fees about 9 percent.

The Marshall University board of governors has approved a $119.3 million operating budget for the coming school year that increases tuition and fees about 9 percent. That follows the Legislature’s adoption of a state budget that cuts Marshall’s funding almost 7 percent.

According to the university, full-time, resident undergraduates will pay $322 more per semester, while those living in the designated metro region counties of Kentucky and Ohio will pay $440 more. Non-resident students will pay $737 more. For graduate students, tuition for residents will go up $334 per semester, for metro residents $469 and for non-residents $806.

University officials say their budget projects $42.7 million from the state and almost $62 million from net tuition and fees. Residence hall and meal plan rates won’t increase.

Comments

comments

Previous PostWest Virginia Hospital Hit by Ransomware Attack
Rachel Ayers

Rachel Ayers started as a multi-media journalist at WOAY in October of 2015. She then moved to evening anchor in September of 2016. Read More

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives