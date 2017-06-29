Marshall University Raising Tuition for the Coming Year

HUNTINGTON– The Marshall University board of governors has approved a $119.3 million operating budget for the coming school year that increases tuition and fees about 9 percent.

According to the university, full-time, resident undergraduates will pay $322 more per semester, while those living in the designated metro region counties of Kentucky and Ohio will pay $440 more. Non-resident students will pay $737 more. For graduate students, tuition for residents will go up $334 per semester, for metro residents $469 and for non-residents $806.

University officials say their budget projects $42.7 million from the state and almost $62 million from net tuition and fees. Residence hall and meal plan rates won’t increase.

