Marshall Students Host 10th Annual Hair For The Herd Event

Marshall University students have collected more than 20 feet of hair to benefit young medical patients.

WMUL-FM executive director, Adam Rogers says that $145 in donations was collected at the 10th annual Hair for the Herd event last week at Marshall’s student center plaza in Huntington.

Haircuts were provided by the Paramount Beauty Academy. The hair and money will be given to the nonprofit group, Children with Hair Loss. The group makes wigs at no cost to children and young adults facing medically related hair loss.

