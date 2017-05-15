Marshall Softball Receives NCAA At-Large Bid

WOAY – Marshall softball is headed to the NCAA Tournament, receiving an at-large bid to the Lexington Regional on Sunday night.

The Thundering Herd will play Illinois in their opening game on Friday at noon, in a game that will be televised to a national audience. Host Kentucky and DePaul will play the second opening-round game.

Marshall entered the Conference USA Tournament as the top seed, after going 20-4 in league play during the regular season. The Herd won their opening game in Hattiesburg, Mississippi over Western Kentucky, but lost twice last Friday to Florida International & Louisiana Tech.

Friday’s game with Illinois will be their only game that day. Regional games continue on Saturday.

