Marshall Shuts Out Kent State

Huntington, WV (WOAY) – Marshall is now 2-1 after a 21-0 win over Kent State Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The Thundering Herd defense has posted a shutout for now the past three seasons.
Both offenses struggled for much of the night, with the first two drives both ending in turnovers on downs. Marshall broke the scoreless deadlock with six seconds left in the first half on a Chase Litton touchdown pass to Marcel Williams.
Litton would increase the lead midway through the fourth quarter with a 14-yard touchdown run, while Tyler King added a 29-yard touchdown run with 1:08 left. Litton totaled 248 yards of offense.
The Thundering Herd defense was led by 11 tackles from game captain Chase Hancock, as the Woodrow Wilson alum continues to shine as a starting linebacker. Also contributing was Ryan Bee (10 tackles) and Chris Jackson, who ended the Golden Flashes’ first drive of the third quarter with an interception.
Kent State’s starting quarterback, Nick Holley, left the game with an injury in the first quarter, with George Bollas not completing a pass until the second half. He would finish 4-12 with 55 yards, while Dustin Crum threw for 62 yards.
Marshall has next week off before heading on the road to Cincinnati September 30, and Charlotte on October 7. Their next home game comes October 14 against Old Dominion.