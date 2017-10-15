Marshall Rolls to Win Over Old Dominion

    •
    WOAY – When Old Dominion visited Marshall in 2015, the Thundering Herd came within several minutes of a shutout in Huntington.

    In 2017, the Monarchs scored first on a Nick Rice field goal, but Marshall took the momentum shortly thereafter, going on to win 35-3 on Saturday afternoon at Edwards Stadium.

    Chase Litton threw for 176 yards and three touchdowns – two of them to Tyre Brady – while Tyler King rushed for 82 yards and a score. The Herd special teams also scored, as Chris Jackson recovered a fumbled kickoff return and took it back for another touchdown.

    Marshall (5-1, 2-0 Conference USA) will have a quick turnaround as they head to Middle Tennessee on Friday evening.

