Marshall Postgame Interviews

Advertisement



Huntington, WV (WOAY) – The Herd put up quite the fight over the weekend, battling for a win on their home turf against FIU. Despite the cold and wet playing conditions, The Herd’s offense made a series of mistakes including three turnovers in the game, costing the team to break their five game winning streak and lose 41-30. We caught up with Marshall football players after the game to find out what was not clicking on the field.

Marshall (6-2) will play on the road Friday November 3rd at Florida Atlantic (5-3). Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m on CBSS.

Related

Comments

comments