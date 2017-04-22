Marshall Opens Weekend in Beckley With Big Win

WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – After going 1-3 at Epling Stadium in 2016, Marshall baseball put up 22 runs Friday to win its series opener in Beckley with Florida International, 22-6.

After scoring the first run of the game, the Thundering Herd raced out to a 9-1 lead, before an 11-run fifth inning. Sam Finfer and Cory Garrastazu both had four RBI, as eight different players scored for Marshall.

The Thundering Herd and Golden Panthers continue their series at Epling Stadium Saturday and Sunday, weather pending.

