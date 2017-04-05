Marshall hosting symposium on “fake news”

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – Marshall University’s School of Journalism and Mass Communications is hosting a panel discussion examining fake news.

The symposium is set for Thursday afternoon at the Memorial Student Center on Marshall’s campus in Huntington.

Marshall says in a news release that the panel will be moderated by West Virginia Press Association executive director Don Smith.

The keynote speaker will be Washington, D.C., attorney Kevin Goldberg, who will focus on the First Amendment, the Freedom of Information Act and intellectual property issues.

The symposium is free and open to the public. It will be livestreamed at www.marshall.edu/it/livestream .

Facebook is working with The Associated Press, FactCheck.org and other organizations to curb the spread of fake and misleading news on its influential network.

