Marshall Holding Online Safety Conference

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – Marshall University is hosting an annual computer safety conference for middle school students and parents.

Participants can learn about preventing online bullying, avoiding identity scams, keeping their information and computers safe, and avoiding the dangers of social media. The event will be held Monday and Tuesday. Monday’s session at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington is aimed at middle-school students, while Tuesday night’s session at Huntington East Middle School is for adults.

The event is sponsored by the Marshall University Digital Forensics and Information Assurance program, the Huntington police department, the FBI and the Appalachian Institute of Digital Evidence. For further information, contact Marshall digital forensics program director John Sammons at (304) 696-7241.

