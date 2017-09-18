Hunnington, WV (WOAY) – Marshall football is responding to last week’s loss at North Carolina State with a big win over Kent state on Saturday, as the non-conference portion of their schedule continues. Marshall is now 2-1 in the C-USA East and has a bye next weekend. The Thundering Herd will play next at Cincinnati Saturday, September 30th.
Marshall Defeats Kent State 21-0
By Paloma VillicanaSep 17, 2017, 20:15 pm9
