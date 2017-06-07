WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home Sports Marshall Marshall Coaches Visit Princeton
MarshallSportsSports News

Marshall Coaches Visit Princeton

Matt DigbyBy Jun 07, 2017, 00:08 am

56
0

Princeton, WV (WOAY) – Several Marshall head coaches were in Southern West Virginia Tuesday night, as the Big Green Coaches Tour made its annual stop at the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton.

Thundering Herd fans had opportunities to meet not just with Doc Holliday and Mullens native Dan D’Antoni, but also with Tony Kemper, who was promoted to the head coach of Marshall women’s basketball in March.

All three coaches, along with Mike Hamrick, enjoy spending time in the southern portion of the state, which has provided plenty of Thundering Herd stars over the years.

Comments

comments

Previous PostC. Adam Toney Athlete of the Week - Spring Season Recap
Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives