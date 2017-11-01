Manchin questions Facebook, Twitter, Google about Russian election interference

Advertisement



WASHINGTON (NEWS RELEASE) – Today U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) questioned Kent Walker, Senior Vice President & General Counsel at Google, Colin Stretch, General Counsel at Facebook and Sean Edgett, Acting General Counsel at Twitter about the Russian government’s use of social media to interfere in the 2016 election.

“Google, Facebook and Twitter are one of the largest distributor of news. And there can be no doubt that it is authentic and true. You cannot allow what is going on against the United States of America. What you’re doing by allowing this fake stuff to come across is misleading and damaging. It is threatening the safety, security and the sovereignty of our nation,” Senator Manchin said. “It can’t be a business model, it’s got to be a security issue.”

Senator Manchin also expressed his concerns about the presence Russia Today (RT) America TV broadcasts have on Google, Facebook and Twitter. He also questioned the representatives about the measures each social media platform will take to ensure users know when they are accessing targeted political advertising and if Google, Facebook and Twitter will support political ad regulation and reform moving forward. He also asked representatives about an Oxford University study that found Russian trolls are targeting American military personnel and Veterans on Facebook and Twitter.

Related

Comments

comments