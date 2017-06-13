Manchin Questions Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein on Drug Court Funding for WV

Washington, D.C. – Today U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) questioned U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein when he testified in front of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies on the FY 2018 budget.

Senator Manchin expressed his concerns about the opioid epidemic in West Virginia and the Department of Justice’s funding for programs that are working to end this epidemic. In his questioning, he specifically asked Deputy AG Rosenstein about the Administration’s support for West Virginia’s drug courts.

“Our efforts to end the opioid epidemic in West Virginia must be multifaceted. Our drug courts have played an important role in helping recovering addicts regain control of their lives. I will always do everything in my power to ensure our drug courts and similar programs are fully funded,” Senator Manchin said.

Last month, Senator Manchin expressed his strong support for the inclusion of language in the FY18 appropriations legislation which highlights the value of drug courts. Additionally, he requested that attention be given to states and localities that have been hardest-hit by the opioid epidemic and have the highest concentrations of opioid-related cases, as well as rural and underserved areas whose criminal defendants currently have relatively little opportunity to access drug courts.

You can watch Manchin question Rosenstein in this video from his YouTube account.

