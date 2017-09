Advertisement



WASHINGTON (NEWS RELEASE) – On Monday, September 25th U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) will host a town hall via Facebook Live to take questions from West Virginians about what’s going on in the Senate and issues impacting West Virginians.

The town hall will start at 6:00 p.m.

West Virginians can submit questions by emailing townhall@manchin.senate.gov.

West Virginians can submit questions by emailing townhall@manchin.senate.gov.

