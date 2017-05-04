Manchin to host town halls with coal miners in Fairmont, Matewan, Oceana and Logan

Washington, D.C. (NEWS RELEASE) – This weekend, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) will travel to North Central and Southern West Virginia to host town halls with West Virginia coal miners. After securing a permanent fix for miners’ health care coverage in the spending bill Congress is set to vote on this week, Senator Manchin will join miners and their families in Fairmont, Matewan, Oceana and Logan for town halls honoring the miners who have been fighting to pass the Miners Protection Act.

He also will join WVU Medicine and WVU for a career fair – the 19th hiring event he has co-hosted in the state since last year – that will connect job seekers with employment opportunities through the university.

FRIDAY, MAY 5

When: 12:00 p.m.

Where: Erickson Alumni Center, 1 Alumni Drive, Morgantown

What: Senator Manchin will co-host a career fair with WVU Medicine and WVU.

When: 3:00 p.m.

Where: Knights of Columbus Hall, 1529 Mary Lou Retton Drive, Fairmont

What: Senator Manchin will host a “Keep the Promise to Our Miners” town hall regarding the Miners Protection Act.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

When: 10 a.m.

Where: UMWA Local 1440, 539 Mate Street, Matewan, WV

What: Senator Manchin will host a “Keep the Promise to Our Miners” town hall in Matewan at UMWA Local 1440.

When: 1 p.m.

Where: UMWA Local 7604, 1726 Cook Parkway, Oceana

What: Senator Manchin will host a “Keep the Promise to Our Miners” town hall in Oceana at UMWA Local 7604.

When: 3 p.m.

Where: UMWA Local 5958, (PRIDE in Logan building) 699 Stratton Street, Logan, WV

What: Senator Manchin will host a “Keep the Promise to Our Miners” town hall in Logan at UMWA Local 5958.

