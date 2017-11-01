Manchin, Capito ratings fall, though most residents still approve of Manchin’s performance

Advertisement



WASHINGTON (BY: ALEX THOMAS, WV METRONEWS) — The approval ratings for U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., declined from July to October in the latest Morning Consult poll, though more than 50 percent of West Virginians still approve of Manchin’s performance in office.

Manchin’s approval rating fell from 57 percent in July to 53 percent in October, while his disapproval rating increased from 31 percent to 36 percent during the same three-month period.

Capito’s net rating slipped 18 points between July and October. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., had a similar change during this period, the most significant swings between the polling company’s two most recent senator surveys.

