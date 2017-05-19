Manchin and Capito announce more than $2.3 million in funding for Princeton Health Services

WASHINGTON (NEWS RELEASE) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) announced that the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will award $2,319,878 to the Bluestone Health Association in Princeton. This funding will support the organization and its efforts to expand health services in Southern West Virginia.

“This is great news for Princeton and the surrounding communities,” Senator Manchin said. “Every West Virginian deserves access to quality health services. As I have said time and time again, I will continue to fight to ensure that every community has well equipped healthcare providers and quality healthcare services, especially within our state’s most rural communities.”

“West Virginia’s community health centers provide critical services to benefit the health and well-being of people across our state, especially those in rural communities. I’m pleased that the Princeton community will receive new funding and continue to deliver care that so many rely on,” Senator Capito said.

