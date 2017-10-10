Manchin beating Morrissey fundraising for ’18 senate election

Advertisement



CHARLESTON,WV (WOAY) — The Manchin and Morrisey campaigns released how much they’re raised the last three months for next year’s senate race.

Senator Joe Manchin’s campaign says it raised over $900,000 in the third quarter. It says it now has a total of $4.1 million on hand. The campaign bragged in a news released that it has brought in more than Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s and Congressman Evan Jenkins’s campaigns combined.

“West Virginians know that Senator Manchin is an independent thinker working with Democrats and Republicans to solve the challenges facing the Mountain State and supporters are stepping up in a big way to endorse the Manchin style of bipartisanship,” said Pat Devney, Joe Manchin’s campaign manager. “West Virginians are sick of the constant gridlock in Washington that causes nothing to get done. Senator Manchin’s strong support is at this early stage is proof that voters approve of his independent approach to representing the people of West Virginia.”

Morrisey’s campaign reported it has raised $672,000 in the third quarter of 2017 and has more than $548,000 cash on hand for the quarter.

The Attorney General’s campaign boasted in its news release that it has raised more than triple the $220,000 raised by Jenkins, in the same reporting period. The Morrisey campaign also says Jenkins burned through his entire fundraising haul this quarter, spending $206,000 and netting only $14,000 this quarter.

“I’m so grateful for the outpouring of support our campaign has received over the past three months,” Morrisey said. “Our conservative message of protecting coal, limiting government, and defending our traditional West Virginia values is resonating across the state and the nation. Sen. Manchin has failed the people of West Virginia by siding with Barack Obama and Chuck Schumer one too many times, and voters are clearly hungry for a conservative senator who represents their values.”

The Jenkins campaign has not issued a news release regarding its fundraising efforts for the third quarter.

Related

Comments

comments