Manchin Applauds EPA Decision To Roll Back Clean Power Plant

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement following Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt’s announcement that he will sign a proposed rule to roll back the Clean Power Plan.

“I am pleased that the EPA, Administrator Pruitt and President Trump are pursuing an all-of-the-above energy policy that acknowledges and respects the role coal will play in our energy portfolio. For eight years, the misguided Obama-era policies attacked coal and our hard-working coal miners.

“West Virginia and the United States should lead the global clean-energy economy and with an administration working as a partner, instead of an opponent, we are poised to do just that.”

