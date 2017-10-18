Manchin Announces Staff For 2018 Campaign

Advertisement



CHARLESTON, WV— Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin is announcing the team that will lead his 2018 re-election campaign. Manchin is building up his campaign with an experienced team that knows West Virginia and is committed to organizing a true grassroots effort.

“While I remain focused on working across the aisle and standing up for the people of West Virginia in Washington, my team will be busy laying a strong foundation for a successful campaign,” said U.S. Senator Joe Manchin.“We’ve assembled a phenomenal group with the passion and talent to lead our campaign in 2018. Each of our campaigns has always been about directly engaging as many voters as possible and this one won’t be any different.”

Larry Puccio, a longtime friend and advisor to Senator Manchin, will serve as Senior Advisor to the campaign. Puccio was Manchin’s Chief of Staff in the governor’s office and the former Chairman of the West Virginia Democratic Party.

Pat Devney will serve as Senator Manchin’s Campaign Manager. Devney is a veteran of multiple senate races and brings significant experience managing successful campaigns at the local, state, and federal levels.

Patti Hamilton will oversee in-state fundraising as the campaign’s West Virginia Finance Director. She was previously the executive director of the West Virginia Association of Counties. Hamilton’s deep ties to community leaders in every corner of the Mountain State will be a major asset to the campaign.

Grant Herring will be the Communications Director, leading the campaign’s press shop. Herring previously served as the press secretary for West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and communications director during his 2016 campaign, prior to Justice’s party switch. He has worked on many high-profile campaigns at both the federal and state levels.

Marcus Constantino will serve as the campaign’s Digital Director, managing social media and online content for the Senator’s re-election. He previously worked as the director of multimedia services for Governor Earl Ray Tomblin and Governor Jim Justice. Constantino is a graduate of Marshall University.

Kelsey Kirby is a recent graduate of the University of North Carolina and will work as a grassroots organizer for her grandfather’s re-election campaign. Over the years she’s traveled all over West Virginia with Senator Manchin and will now be engaging community leaders and college students across the Mountain State to help the campaign.

Gary Burke, a veteran of all of Senator Manchin’s biggest campaigns, has come back to mobilize local leaders and Democratic committees across the state on the Senator’s behalf. Burke spent a career working for DuPont Chemical in Charleston, and over the years he has worked on many winning Democratic campaigns in West Virginia.

