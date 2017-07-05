Manchin and Capito announce more than $19 million for WV health care centers

WASHINGTON (NEWS RELEASE) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced $19,212,223 in funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for health centers throughout West Virginia.

“Every West Virginia community deserves quality healthcare facilities and this funding will support the health centers that provide the primary and preventive care that many West Virginians rely on,” Senator Manchin said. “I will continue to advocate for organizations seeking to improve and expand healthcare services across our state, especially in our rural communities.”

“Our health centers here in West Virginia play an important role in keeping communities healthy,” Senator Capito said. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I was glad to play a part in securing this funding that will provide health centers across the state with the resources necessary to continue delivering critical services residents need to maintain a healthy lifestyle.”

Individual Grants listed below:

$1,286,429 – Camden-on-Gauley Medical Center, Inc.

$1,478,745 – Change, Inc.

$1,465,891 – Cabin Creek Health Center, Inc.

$2,794,491 – Community Care of West Virginia

$1,111,574 – Monongahela Valley Association of Health Centers

$1,055,012 – Monroe County Health Center

$1,475,874 – New River Health Association, Inc.

$1,147,892 – Pendleton Community Care

$1,505,133 – Rainelle Medical Center, Inc.

$2,871,018 – Shenandoah Valley Medical Systems, Inc.

$1,266,542 – Wirt County Health Services Association, Inc.

$1,753,622 – Womencare, Inc.

