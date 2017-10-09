Man who jumped onto a Baltimore Co. school bus hood facing charges

Advertisement



PARKVILLE, Md. (WBFF) – The suspect arrested, in reference to the Oct. 5 bus incident in Parkville, is identified as Leverne Ardin Doran, of Nottingham, Maryland. According to Baltimore County police, Doran has been released from custody at this time.

On Oct. 5, around 3:15 p.m., police responded to Putty Hill and Hoerner avenues in reference to a disturbance involving a school bus.

Once on the scene, police spoke to several different witnesses and determined that a man had attempted to stop a school bus after a bottle was allegedly thrown from the bus and had struck his vehicle.

He banged on the doors and attempted to get inside the bus, but the driver would not open the door because he feared for the safety of the students on the bus.

After being refused entry to the bus, the man went to the front of the bus, and jumped onto the front, holding on as it was moving forward.

The driver chose to drive slowly toward the Parkville precinct to seek police assistance but became stopped in traffic.

Doran was arrested without incident.

At no time were the children on the bus in danger.

Police say the bus was transporting students from Loch Raven Middle School at the time.

Doran was taken into custody without incident and is facing charges that include destruction of property and disturbing the peace.

This incident continues to be under investigation.

