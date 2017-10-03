WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Man Tries to Escape After Drug Charge Arrest

Rachel AyersBy Oct 03, 2017, 16:39 pm

BEAVER– A Raleigh County man is facing charges after being arrested and trying to escape.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office had a warrant for Beecher Shuler after an investigation by the Beckley-Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force. He was facing a charge of delivery of a controlled substance methamphetamine. Shuler was found at his home on Blue Jay Drive and taken into custody. He then tried to escape from the vehicle on his way to Southern Regional Jail.

Deputies also found pills, meth and firearms at his home. He is now also facing additional charges for trying to escape.

Rachel Ayers

