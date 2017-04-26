Man Steals from Business Multiple Times

BECKLEY– A Raleigh County Man is facing multiple charges after he was caught stealing items from a garage.

Mark Edward Nunn Jr. has been charged with three counts of grand larceny and two counts of entering without breaking. Nunn was caught stealing items from a garage at Eastern Concrete on Market Road in Beckley. Deputies determined that Nunn had stolen items from the business on two prior occasions earlier this month. Nunn has been arraigned in Raleigh County Court and given two $50,000 bonds.

Related

Comments

comments