Man accused of sexual abuse, sexual assault involving kids faces 22 charges

By May 04, 2017, 09:54 am

CHARLESTON, WV (BY: JEFF MORRIS, WCHS/WVAH) — Kanawha County deputies said a St. Albans man is facing multiple sex-related charges involving a 3-year-old girl and a 10-year-old girl.

Michael Scott Bryant , 40, was charged Thursday with 11 counts of first-degree sexual assault and 11 counts of sexual abuse, according to criminal complaints filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

Deputies said a mother took her 3-year-old daughter to Charleston Area Medical Center Women and Children’s Hospital on April 22 after her daughter complained about pain and claimed Bryant had inappropriate contact with her.

In February, a deputy went to a Kanawha County school to talk to a counselor about a possible sexual assault. The complaint said a 10-year-old girl had reported that Bryant repeatedly had sexual contact with her.

On Thursday, Bryant was arraigned in Kanawha County Magistrate Court before Magistrate Julie Yeager, who set bond as $100,000 cash only. He was being transported to the South Central Regional Jail.

Scott Pickey

