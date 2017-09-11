WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Mammogram bus coming to Fayetteville & Lewisburg

Scott PickeyBy Sep 11, 2017, 11:40 am

CHARLESTON, WV (WVU CANCER INSTITUTE) – Bonnie’s Bus is a mobile mammography unit that travels across West Virginia, offering breast cancer screening in a comfortable, convenient environment.

The Bus serves women who have private insurance, Medicaid, Medicare, as well as uninsured women who qualify for the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program. Grant funds and donations are available to pay for women without coverage, so that no woman age 40 or over is ever turned away.

Bonnie’s Bus will be at in Fayetteville Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Bojangles parking lot. For an appointment, call (304) 356-9741.

In Lewisburg, the bus will be at the Wal-Mart Super Center Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For an appointment, call (304) 645-1787.

Since 2009, Bonnie’s Bus has provided over 13,900 mammograms and detected at least 62 cases of breast cancer.

