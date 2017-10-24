Main Sewer Line Replacement Project within the City of Bluefield

Advertisement



BLUEFIELD– The Sanitary Board of Bluefield announces upcoming Main Sewer Line Replacement Project at

the intersection of College Avenue and Maryland Avenue.

“We are very excited to finally have the opportunity to correct this ongoing issue in this part of

town.,” stated Shannon Bailey, Sanitary Board Director. The public should be aware there will

be some traffic delays and detours that must take place in that area which will cause some

headaches for our citizens. Bailey further noted that “Our contractor will be very aware of the

local traffic needs as well as the access for emergency vehicles through that area. We estimate

the work to begin on October 30 and run through the end of January 2018. This schedule is of

course tentative and will change depending on weather conditions this winter along with types of

material we may encounter in the soil.”

The City of Bluefield would like to make commuters in that area aware of the estimated dates

that the road will be closed and will help them to plan an alternative route and/or leave a little

earlier than normal to make it to their destination on time.

Mayor Ron Martin expressed “We hope the community will excuse our mess and put up with a

little inconvenience as we strive to finally repair this section of failing sewer infrastructure that

services a large amount of the population. Additionally, we have included a separate project to

expand the turn radius on one of the corners to better improve traffic flow. The end state will be

a much needed overhaul to a heavily used portion of our city.”

