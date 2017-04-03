L&S Toyota offers Facebook challenge for local charities

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY-TV) – L&S Toyota owner Shawn Ball is challenging everyone in Southern West Virginia to log onto Facebook and nominate their favorite charity for a donation from the dealership.

Ball has set aside $40,000 for this year’s challenge.

The rules are simple: Go to L&S’s Facebook page, like them, then nominate your favorite charity for a donation. The charity has to be a 501C3 and located in Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Summers, Wyoming, Greenbrier or McDowell Counties.

The amount of money each charity gets depends on how many nominations are entered.

The winners will be announced Wednesday.

