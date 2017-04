Beginning next year, West Virginians will pay less in interest on court judgments under a new law signed by Governor Justice.

The measure, approved by the house and senate, will set the rate at 2 percent above an annually set federal reserve rate, down from 3 percent.

It lowers the range of possible rates to a minimum of 4 percent and maximum of 9 percent – down from 7 and 11 percent.

The calculation is based on the fifth federal reserve district secondary discount rate.

