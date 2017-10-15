    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    “Love Shouldn’t Hurt”: Helping to Spread Awareness on Domestic Violence

    Daniella HankeyBy Oct 14, 2017, 22:54 pm

    If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there is help, including the Women’s Resource Center website, the WVU Tech Counseling Center website, the Beckley Police Department’s domestic violence page or in the case of an emergency – 911. “Love Shouldn’t Hurt” is a national event that shares domestic violence awareness in every state .

    Daniella Hankey

    As a recent graduate from Stetson University, Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com

