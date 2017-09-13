Local WWII Veteran Shares How The Best Medicine Is The Company Of Other Veterans

Advertisement



“It was a wonderful 25 years of serving. I don’t regret anything in my life, but I wouldn’t want to go through it again, but I had a wonderful life. Absolutely wonderful. I guess God has more planned for me because he keeps bringing me back from these episodes I have,” Marvin Dorsey, a World War II veteran, told me.

As a 93-year-old World War II veteran, Marvin can recall every day he served for our country. And although those days have caused him his own decades-long battle with PTSD, he will tell you that the care he received has changed his life.

“It’s been a blessing to be able to come here… such a wonderful place. I’ve met the best guys here,” added Marvin, with his eyes full of tears.

He’s a part of the Adult Day Health Program at the VA Medical Center in Beckley, where veterans are provided with all day care while playing pool, watching TV, making puzzles, or just talking to others.

Sometimes the best medicine for a veteran is the company of other veterans.

“They’re either stuck at home or they can come to day care. They can either see their mental health provider if they need to since they’re already here, or they can just talk to some other veterans about their experiences. They can share their experiences together. It’s an outlet for them,” Samantha Calphy, the Program Manager, explained.

And just like Marvin, most veterans agree that they look forward to coming to the center every day.

This program allows veterans to continue getting the attention and assistance that they need, but at the same time, gives them quality of life with new friends.

For more information, you can visit: https://www.beckley.va.gov/services/ecrc.asp

