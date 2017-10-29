    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch Featured Local West Virginia Authors Showcased Their Work
    FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

    Local West Virginia Authors Showcased Their Work

    Daniella HankeyBy Oct 29, 2017, 18:36 pm

    7
    0
    Advertisement

     

    Celebrating West Virginia Authors hosted a book signing this weekend at Crossroads Mall.

     

    “The event gathers some local authors in our area and to get some exposure for our local talent,” said Susan Stumpf, who is a local author and coordinator of the event.

     

    The event showcased four local authors who autographed their books and shared information about each of their stories.

     

    One local author, Danny Kuhn, who writes about history shared his experience of becoming an author, as well as the importance of his career.

     

    “When you write a novel, you completely immerse yourself. The characters will become very real to you and the places and the times and what’s going on become very real.  When something happens to a character even though you invented it, it really does affect you,” said Danny Kuhn, local author.

     

    Each author has future plans to write more novels and continue touring to help communities understand the importance of local authors.

     

    “I have another book set to come out in 2019, and I’m always writing,” said Stumpf.

     

    The four authors believe that anyone can write a story as long as they put their mind to it.

     

    “Anyone can see their work published today.  Now that may be good or that may be bad depending on what the end product is. I would  just encourage anyone that says I would like to write, just to do it and then you can find a venue because everyone has a story to tell,” said Kuhn.

     

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostMarshall Postgame Interviews
    Daniella Hankey

    Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives