Local Veteran to Receive Mortgage-Free Home

BECKLEY– Building Homes for Heroes in partnership with JPMorgan Chase & Co. will welcome Army Sergeant Alan Allison and his family to their new mortgage-free home in Beckley, West Virginia.

Building Homes for Heroes is a national nonprofit organization that builds and modifies homes to gift mortgage-free to wounded veterans and their families. To date, they have given homes and new opportunities to more than 100 families across the nation.

Army Sergeant Allison joined the military in 2007 and served until his honorable discharge in 2015. Sgt. Allison’s years in service caused him to face numerous bodily injuries, including spinal and nerve damage. He also suffers from severe post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), memory loss and sleep apnea. Sgt. Allison’s new home will include accommodations to aid with his injuries as well as the needs of his family.

During this celebration, Army Sergeant Allison, his wife and their four children will see their new home for the very first time.

The celebration will take place on April 19th at 11AM on Lambert Drive in Beckley.

