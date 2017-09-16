Local Salvation Army Needs Your Help

Advertisement



More than 25 million Americans are being helped each year through the Salvation Army, now this helpful organization is asking for help.

Rain, shine, sleet or snow, no matter what the weather condition is the Salvation Army is serving Americans 365 days a year. Including our local Salvation Army here in Beckley. However the tables have now turned.

“We are really hurting for monetary donations coming in right now to be able to help the people we need to help,” said Commander Officer Captain Jerry Lester.

The Beckley Salvation Army is not the only organization that is hurting but other Salvation Armys across the nation as well. Captain Lester added, “Their sending money down there, when I say down there I mean either to Florida where the hurricane had hit or even to Texas. When that happens sometimes the money doesn’t come to your local Corps, which is the Salvation Army where we operate. By that being done our funding goes even further down of what we have to work on.”

As of now the Beckley Salvation Army says they will be traveling to the disaster areas in the upcoming weeks helping as many victims as they can. Also, making sure their local communities are getting the help they need.

Right now, the Beckley Salvation Army is only asking for monetary donations for both local organization and disaster relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Harvey and Irma. If you are interested in giving a monetary donation to the Salvation Army in Beckley, you can send it to, PO Box 1573 Beckley, West Virginia.

To send a moneytary donation for hurricane victims, visit HelpSalvationArmy.org or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY, as well as text “STORM” to 51555

