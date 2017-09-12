Local Residents Gather to Remember Those Lost on 9/11

Advertisement



OAK HILL– It was a night of song prayer and honor to remember the lives lost and heroes of September 11 made possible because one woman felt the need to do more.

Lisa Tanner is a member of the 9/11 committee and says, “About 12 years ago there was a small get together in Oak Hill that consisted of a couple fire trucks, a police car, and four people from Oak Hill. I made the comment that this was unacceptable and we can’t let 3,000 people go unnoticed. As I was going home and the Holy Spirit spoke to me and said what are you going to do? It has just grown every year.”

But Monday’s event was also about recognizing a local fallen hero Zach Feltner who was a member of the Mount Hope Fire Dept.

Jerry Long with JanCare Ambulance says, “He had a life that was well lived in 31 short years. He never met a stranger and was always the life of the party. He dedicated his entire adult life to helping others through the fire service and EMS. He was a real stand up guy.”

But the overall message? Americans always rise up.

Tanner summed that up in saying, “We are here to remember people being in the church, the synagogue, the mosque, the churches were full. Nobody could get a flag because they were sold out. We want people to remeber their patriot duty, without something tragic happening.”

