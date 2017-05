The Summer like weather we’ve been having is bringing out all of the Summer insects…

Fayetteville resident, Kelly Jo Drey, came upon a swarm of bees in her backyard over the weekend up in a cedar tree.

Local beekeeper, Jeff Atha, was able to safely remove the bees and relocate them to a local bee farm. He estimated there to be approximately 10 pounds or 30,000 bees in the swarm.

If you see a swarming, be sure to call a professional to assist in relocating the bees safely.

