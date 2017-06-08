Local Play Uses Music to Make Statement

BECKLEY– Tamarack is celebrating music this weekend with the Appalachian music festival and they are kicking it all off with a comedic play about an issue that hits close to home.

While the play centers around the issue of fracking, its main purpose is to make people laugh and it uses many elements to do that, like music.

The actors are local residents who say they are enjoying being a part of something that is fun, but could also make a difference.

Cast and crew alike are sure you will enjoy this unique experience.

All proceeds from the FRACK!! original cast recording album are being donated to the Southern West Virginia Fellowship Home drug addiction treatment center. So come out Friday at 8 at Tamrack and then at the Raleigh Playhouse through the 24th because this musical comedy is all doable on a tank of gas.

