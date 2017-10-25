Local Meteorologist Visits Meadow Bridge High

Advertisement



Some science classes at Meadow Bridge High School traded in their books today for a lecture from WOAY-TV’s Weekend Meteorologist.

Jonathan Chance gave a presentation on the Value of Weather.

He discussed topics ranging from cloud formation to dangerous weather events, and different jobs that Meteorologists have within the weather community.

The science teacher at Meadow Bridge thinks having a professional reinforce classroom lectures creates more of an interest for the students.

“I think if you get an expert in to talk to the students about different fields that there is more of a chance that they will develop an interest in it and maybe go on to do that particular thing,” said Beckey Donnely, Meadow Bridge High Science Teacher.

Jonathan was able to talk to both 8th and 9th-grade classes this morning.

