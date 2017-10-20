Local Kroger Debuts New Way to Shop

Advertisement



BECKLEY– If grocery shopping is something you dread, the Kroger in Beckley could possibly change your entire lookout on grocery shopping.

The Kroger located at Beckley Crossing has launched their first online ordering service in southern West Virginia. “Clicklist” is available for all customers who may not have time to stop at the store and pick up groceries. Customers must order 4 hours beforehand online. Once you arrive staff will bring out your groceries and place them in the car for you. E-Commerce Manager Adam Coleman says this service is not only helpful to the customer bu to the community as well.

“We will continue to grow this location. We have created some 15 new jobs here in the Beckley area initially. Certainly we will continue to hire as the volume grows in the Beckley area,” Coleman said.

The service is available seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

