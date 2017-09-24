Local Celebrities Hit The Dance Floor

Advertisement



Last night, six local celebrity couples showed off their dance moves for the 6th Annual United Way of Southern West Virginia’s, “Dancing With The Stars” event.

The event was held at the Beckley-Raleigh Convention Center and was one of the biggest fundraiser events of the year.

“Over 857 people attended the event tonight to come out and watch the dancers and support United Way. It’s a great event for our community,” said Michelle Rodellini, Executive Director of United Way of Southern West Virginia.

In past seasons, the Southern West Virginia’s “Dancing With The Stars” event has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars that have been distributed to local community partner agencies.

Morgan Durhan and Stuart Cornett, the first place winners of the “Dancing With The Stars” competition, shared the importance of the event to them, “This event is so special. United Way is one of my favorite organizations to support and help give back to.”

The six dancing duos were nominated in February by United Way Board Members and previous dancers. They competed for the Judge’s Choice Award and People’s Choice Award.

Gabrielle Massie, a judge of the competition, shared the key aspects for the competition, “We look at technical execution, creativity and it’s always wonderful to see a number that makes you excited about dancing.”

The six couples practiced countless hours to bring their best dancing to the stage, while helping to raise money for a great cause.

“I was willing to do it and it’s just one of those things because it is such a great cause. It’s hard to say no to something so powerful in our community,” said Durhan.

