BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Celebrating West Virginia Authors (CWVA) will host a book signing with local authors this weekend at Crossroads Mall in the Center Court area.

You’ll be able to meet with the authors, buy copies of their books and, of course, get them autographed.

The event will be on Saturday October 28 from 10am-9pm, and on Sunday October 29 from 12pm-6pm.

The attending authors are:

James Gillen

Danny Kuhn

Reese Stephens

Jennifer Julie Miller

Kathy Roberts

Susan Stumpf

